Iran, Russia, Turkey FMs condemn Israeli attacks on Syria

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly summit in New York.

This meeting was held on Saturday morning Tehran time within the framework of the Astana Process foreign ministers' meeting regarding Syria.

In their meeting, the foreign ministers condemned the attacks of the Zionist regime on Syria and described it as a clear violation of international laws.

According to a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry, they also mentioned the negative impact of the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the situation in Lebanon on the situation in Syria.

