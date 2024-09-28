  1. World
Sep 28, 2024

11 health workers killed in Israeli airstrikes

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – At least 11 medical personnel were killed on Saturday in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting health facilities in the villages of Taybeh and Deir Seryan in the Marjeyoun district of southern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, as cited by the Anadolu Agency, 10 others were injured in the strikes that hit facilities operated by the Islamic Health Authority.

According to AA, in a separate incident, the Lebanese Civil Defense reported the death of one of its members and critical injuries to another during Israeli airstrikes that struck the southern suburbs of Beirut late Friday night.

Zionist Israeli regime launched its new aggression on Lebanon since early Monday with airstrikes that have killed more than 700 and injured nearly 2,200, according to figures released by the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The ministry also said that the death toll in Lebanon since last October is 1,540, in addition to the more than 77,000 displaced from the southern and eastern parts of the country.

