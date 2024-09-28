Israel claims it assassinated one of Hamas leaders in Syria

The Hamas movement has not commented on this news so far.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that 5 people were martyred and others were injured following the Israeli attack on the military position of the country's army on Friday morning.

The Ministry of Defense of Syria announced the attack of the Zionist army on the territory of this country early on Friday.

According to the ministry, the Israeli army targeted one of the country's military positions on the Syrian-Lebanon border in an airstrike from the occupied Golan near Kafir Yabus on the outskirts of Damascus.

5 soldiers were martyred and another person was injured following the aggressive attack of the Zionist army.

