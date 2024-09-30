EU to hold emergency talks on Lebanon escalation

A spokesman said the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had convened a video meeting at 1500 GMT "to discuss the EU's response to the latest escalation in Lebanon," AFP reported.

Israeli regime on Monday carried out its first air strike in the heart of Lebanon's capital Beirut since the outbreak of the war in Gaza last year, killing four people.

That raid was the latest in an aerial campaign that saw Israel kill Hezbollah's chief Nasrallah on Friday in a major ratcheting up of tensions.

Israeli attacks have killed hundreds in Lebanon since last Monday, the deadliest day since the country's 1975-1990 civil war.

In the last week, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 700 people, including 14 paramedics over a two-day period, the ministry said.

UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said well over 200,000 people are displaced inside Lebanon and more than 100,000 have fled to neighbouring Syria.

SD/