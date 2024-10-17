  1. Economy
Cargo transit from Imam Khomeini Intl. Airport up 60% in H1

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA)-Cargo Transit from Imam Khomeini International Airport witnessed a 60% year-on-year growth in first half of Iran’s calendar year (March 20– September 21), the chief executive of Imam Khomeini Airport City Company said.

Saeed Chalandari said that some 43,123 tons of cargo were transited from the airport in the period under review, marking a 60% growth compared to 26,871 tons transited in last year’s corresponding period.

The official said that inbound cargos were responsible for some 90% of the cargo transit of the airport, with the rest 10% being Iranian exports to other countries.  

He pointed out that Qatar, the UAE, China, and Turkey were the top four counties in terms of carto transit through this terminal.

