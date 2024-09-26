Iran finance min. holds talks with Uzbek, Qatari counterparts

During the meeting, Qatari finance minister said that his country attaches great importance to its relation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that Iran has valuable experiences in various fields especially in financial issues.

He expressed hope that Iran-Qatar joint committee in the financial exchanges will be activated in the very near future following the upcoming visit of Iranian president to Qatar.

In addition, Iran’s economy minister met and held talk with Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Jamshid Anwar Kuchkarov on the sidelines of the AIIB meeting to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized implementing the agreements inked previously between Iran and Uzbekistan.

Solving the monetary-banking problems between the two countries, developing the transit ties between Iran and Uzbekistan and also boosting the value of trade by $1 billion were of the other topics discussed by the Iranian and Uzbek finance ministers.

Introducing the culture of Uzbekistan to the international community has been cited the main aim of organizing Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank meeting in this country, Kuchkarov emphasized.

The approach of government of the Republic of Uzbekistan is to deepen relations, and one of the goals of cooperation with Iran is to develop corridors, he underlined.

Iran’s Minister of Economy traveled to Uzbekistan in order to participate in the ninth annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in 2024.

Participating in the annual meeting of the ministers of economy of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, participating in the official meeting of the executive board members and bilateral meetings with the officials of different countries are of the goals of this visit, Hemmati added.

