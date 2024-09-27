Strong explosions heared in Haifa(+VIDEO)

Several medium-range ballistic missiles have been fired from Lebanon towards the occupied territories.

Zionist media announced that loud explosions were heard in the occupied area of Haifa and the suburbs.

Media also announced that two people were injured following a missile attack on Haifa, claiming that these Zionists suffered minor injuries after rushing to escape to the shelters.

These media admitted that several rockets hit the occupied areas of Haifa and Kerioth.

At least 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Haifa and the occupied areas around it.

Zionist sources also confirmed that a missile hit an area around the Sea of Galilee in the north of occupied Palestine.

