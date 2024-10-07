Hezbollah attacks Israeli-occupied city with rockets

The Israeli army confirmed on Sunday night that several rockets launched from Lebanon hit the port city of Haifa.

Israeli media reported that at least 15 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward areas in northern occupied Palestinian territories, including Haifa.

At least six Israelis have been injured in the attack. There are also reports that a restaurant in Haifa has suffered a direct hit.

Sirens also sounded in the northern city of Tiberias.

The army also said alerts were activated in the Upper Galilee area after detecting 15 rockets.

Hezbollah said the Israeli military base was targeted by Fadi-1 missiles, adding that the attack was carried out in response to Israel’s aggression and crimes against civilians.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah fired drones at a military base near the northern city of Haifa, in response to the regime’s “barbaric” invasion of Lebanon.

The Lebanese Resistance group said it had “launched an air assault with a squadron of attack drones on the maintenance and rehabilitation base south of Haifa.”

Hezbollah said that its drones hit “their targets accurately.”

In a separate attack, the Resistance combatants “targeted gatherings of "Israeli" enemy soldiers in the settlement of "Baram" with a rocket barrage.”

Hezbollah also targeted another gathering of Israeli forces in “Khallet Shoeib, east of the town of Blida, with artillery shells,” according to the statement.

Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous retaliatory operations, including with hypersonic ballistic missiles, targeting the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has vowed to keep up its operations against Israel as long as the Israeli regime continues its Gaza war, which has so far killed more than 41, 800 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Hezbollah said in a statement that at least 17 Israeli troops have been killed since the regime launched its incursion into southern Lebanon.

AMK/PressTV