Massive explosion heard in south of Haifa

Zionist media reported that the sirens were heard in the areas of Zakhron Yacoub, Carmel Beach located south of Haifa, and Yokne'am Illit.

These media announced that the Carmel area witnessed the rain of rockets which caused extensive damages.

For the first time, the sirens went off in the Zakhron Yacoub area, located in the south of Haifa.

A missile also hit the Bat Shlomo area in the south of Haifa.

Hebrew media have reported that powerful explosions were heard in Zakhron Yacoub. The Israeli military also announced that at least 5 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the south of Haifa.

