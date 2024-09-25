  1. World
Massive explosion heard in south of Haifa

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – The Zionist media reported the missile attack on south of Haifa, and the sound of powerful explosions was heard in this area.

Zionist media reported that the sirens were heard in the areas of Zakhron Yacoub, Carmel Beach located south of Haifa, and Yokne'am Illit.

These media announced that the Carmel area witnessed the rain of rockets which caused extensive damages.

For the first time, the sirens went off in the Zakhron Yacoub area, located in the south of Haifa.

A missile also hit the Bat Shlomo area in the south of Haifa.

Hebrew media have reported that powerful explosions were heard in Zakhron Yacoub. The Israeli military also announced that at least 5 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the south of Haifa.

