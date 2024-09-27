Rinson Jose, a Norwegian-Indian man linked to the sale of pagers to Hezbollah that exploded last week, has been reported missing.

Jose, 39, disappeared while on a work trip to the US last week. He is a founder of a Bulgarian company that was reportedly part of the pager supply chain.

"Yesterday, Sept. 25, the Oslo police district received a missing person report in connection with the pager case," Oslo police said in an email to Reuters.

"A missing persons case has been opened, and we have sent out an international warrant for the person," it added, Daily Sabah reported.

Hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies detonated across Lebanon last week, killing at least 37 people and wounding nearly 3,000 in an attack widely blamed on Israel, which has refused to comment.

Jose declined to comment on the pagers when reached by phone last Wednesday, Sept. 18, and hung up when asked about the Bulgarian business. He did not return repeated calls and text messages.

Jose's Norwegian employer, DN Media Group, said he left for a conference in Boston on Sept. 17, and the company has not been able to reach him since Sept. 18. He works at the group's sales department.

In 2022, Jose founded Sofia-based company Norta Global Ltd, Bulgaria's corporate registry shows.

Last week, thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by members of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah and people affiliated with them exploded, killing dozens and wounding thousands more in Lebanon and Syria.

The internationally condemned terrorist attack was instantly attributed to the arch-enemy of Hezbollah, the Israeli regime and its espionage agency, Mossad.

SD/