Lebanon pager blasts nothing to do with Raeisi's martyrdom

Referring to the pager blast attacks in Lebanon, Ebrahim Rezaei on Monday said that the Zionist regime carried out this crime fully consciously and knowing that the majority of the targets were ordinary people and civilians.

He added that the Israeli attack was conducted with the support of the United States.

Referring to the media claims linking the pager blasts to the martyrdom of Raeisi, the Iranian official said that this issue has nothing to the with President Raeisi's martyrdom.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were martyred in a helicopter crash in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan.

The helicopter carrying President Raeisi and his accompanying delegation crashed in the Dizmar forest, nestled between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province.

It was transporting Raeisi, Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Friday Prayers leader of the city of Tabriz Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, and a member of the president’s bodyguard team Mahdi Mousavi. The helicopter’s pilot, co-pilot, and crew were also among others on board the chopper.

President Raeisi and his accompanying delegation were returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on the Aras River with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Following the tragic martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declared a 5-day mourning in Iran.

Millions of people participated in the farewell ceremonies that were held for martyrs in the cities of Tabriz, Qom, Birjand, Mashhad, and Tehran.

MP/ISN1403070201450