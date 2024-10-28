  1. Politics
Oct 28, 2024, 10:04 PM

Norway to buy US air defence missiles for more than $360 mln

Norway to buy US air defence missiles for more than $360 mln

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – Norway has agreed with US authorities to buy AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air defense missiles for more than 4 billion Norwegian crowns ($362.91 million), the Norwegian military said on Monday.

"With more and newer missiles, the Norwegian Armed Forces will have a better ability to protect Norway against air attacks," Norway's defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said in a statement from the Norwegian Defense Material Agency, Reuters reported.

The missiles are primarily intended for Norway's ground-based air defense system, but can also be included in the weapons inventory of F-35A fighter aircraft, the agency said.

The procurement was among the largest single procurements of weapons ever made for the Norwegian Armed Forces, according to the agency.

Norway, which is a member of NATO and shares a border with Russia, has vowed to ramp up defense spending following the start of the Russia-Ukraine.

SD/

News ID 223691

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News