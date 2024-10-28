Norway to buy US air defence missiles for more than $360 mln

"With more and newer missiles, the Norwegian Armed Forces will have a better ability to protect Norway against air attacks," Norway's defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said in a statement from the Norwegian Defense Material Agency, Reuters reported.

The missiles are primarily intended for Norway's ground-based air defense system, but can also be included in the weapons inventory of F-35A fighter aircraft, the agency said.

The procurement was among the largest single procurements of weapons ever made for the Norwegian Armed Forces, according to the agency.

Norway, which is a member of NATO and shares a border with Russia, has vowed to ramp up defense spending following the start of the Russia-Ukraine.

SD/