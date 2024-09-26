Araghchi meets with Iraqi, Australian, Brunei counterparts

  1. Politics
On sidelines of 79th UNGA meeting:

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA)–Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with his Iraqi, Australian, Brunei, Spanish and South Korean counterparts in New York on Thursday on the sidelines of the 79th meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

In separate meetings, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi met and held talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Foreign Minister of Brunei Darussalam Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Spanish Foreign Minister J​osé Manuel Albares Bueno to discuss bilateral ties, issues of the mutual interests and also the latest developments in the region.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the United States last Friday to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) opened on Tuesday September 10, 2024.

