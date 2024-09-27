Destruction of Palestinian Resistance, Hamas only illusion

Addressing the meeting of the Palestine Committee of Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, Araghchi thanked the Republic of Uganda for holding this meeting on time and its efforts during its presidency and thanked the Non-Aligned Movement for supporting the Palestinian cause.

The full text of the Iranian foreign minister's speech at the UN meeting is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate the Merciful

Mr. Chairman,

Dear Colleagues,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

At the outset, I would like to thank the Republic of Uganda for convening this timely meeting and for its efforts during the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement to support the Palestinian cause.

During the past year, the Israeli apartheid regime has committed numerous crimes in the Gaza Strip and other Palestinian territories in addition to its long-lasting illegal occupation, genocidal policies and practices, brutal attacks, and violence against Palestinian civilians including women and children. These crimes have caused double injustice to a nation that has been deprived of its inalienable rights including the right to self-determination and human dignity for more than seven decades living under illegal Israeli occupation.

The number of victims of the genocide against the oppressed Palestinian nation over the past year has reached 42,000 people. Meanwhile, approximately 70% of the victims of these inhumane atrocities are innocent children and women, setting a world record in brutality and savagery, unmatched even by the bloodiest regimes in human history.

This terrorist regime committed the assassination of Ismael

Haniyeh, the political chief of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS), in Tehran as another act of aggression and organized terrorism. At the same time, the recent developments in Palestine and the Resistance of Gaza and the West Bank demonstrate once again that the destruction of Palestinian Resistance and Hamas, as a liberation movement formed against the occupation, was nothing more than an illusion.

The Israeli regime`s intention to escalate conflict and expand war throughout the region clearly indicates a lack of commitment to peace and stability in the region. This apartheid and occupying regime is now undertaking an unjust war of aggression against Lebanon, seeking to violate this country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and kill its innocent people. This attack, in addition to the deliberate and indiscriminate targeting of civilians by detonating electronic devices used by rank-and-file citizens, has claimed the precious lives and limbs of thousands of innocent people, including women and children.

As a significant part of its efforts to combat terrorism, the international community has an obligation to address and strongly condemn this new and atypical method of terrorism, otherwise it could establish a horrible precedent that could be easily replicated by other terrorist groups and entities around the world.

Mr. Chairman,

Distinguished colleagues,

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a constant and sincere supporter of the Palestinian cause and a responsible actor for ensuring regional and international peace and security, calls on the Palestine Committee of the Non-Alignment Movement to send a strong message in support of the legitimate struggle of this nation for freedom and independence. This Committee is expected to come up with substantial recommendations and measures as the output of this meeting, including:

Calling for an immediate, comprehensive, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza as well as ending all atrocities & aggressive measures against Palestinians and other nations in the region;

Urging the immediate and complete lifting of the inhumane 17-year-old blockade of Gaza;

Requesting the release of all Palestinian prisoners and detainees;

Obliging the Israeli regime to conduct an immediate, complete, and unconditional withdrawal from Gaza and secure the safe, unhindered and dignified return of all displaced Palestinians

Imposing immediate arms and trade sanctions against the Israeli regime in order to oblige the Occupying Power to fully stop its invasion of Gaza and implement its international & legal obligations including those under the international humanitarian and human rights law;

Supporting the implementation of provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice in the case brought by South Africa under the Genocide Convention, as well as prosecution and punishment of all Israeli officials involved in genocide and crimes against humanity.

In conclusion, Mr Chair, I would like to emphasize that peace and security in the region will not be achieved unless the occupation is ended and the Palestinian inalienable rights including their right to self-determination are recognized and implemented. The only path to end this 70-year-old nightmare in West Asia and the world is to restore the right of all Palestinians to self-determination. We propose that all the people of Palestine—both those who live in their motherland as well as those who have been forced into its diaspora—determine their future in a referendum. We are confident that through this mechanism we can achieve a lasting peace, with Muslims, Christians, and Jews living alongside one another in one land in tranquility and peace, and away from racism and apartheid.

