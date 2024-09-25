Iran’s Araghchi, EU’s Borrell hold talks in New York

The meeting provided an opportunity to share the EU’s position on a wide range of issues, according to the statement issued by the External Action Service of the European Union.

On the situation in the West Asia, the High Representative stressed that the risk of full military escalation, with devastating consequences for the entire region, needs to be addressed with urgency.

The European Union will continue to do its utmost to support the voices of peace and reason. The High Representative called on Iran to use its influence to avoid further escalation. A ceasefire and hostage deal should be the real priority to improve the situation for civilians in Gaza and ease the tensions, the statement added.

Finally, High Representative Borrell underlined the importance of renewed nuclear diplomacy.

In his role as coordinator of the JCPOA, under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the High Representative expressed his continued readiness to facilitate a diplomatic solution that addresses the concerns of different sides.

MA/PR