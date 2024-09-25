  1. Politics
Sep 25, 2024, 7:51 PM

Iran’s Araghchi, EU’s Borrell hold talks in New York

Iran’s Araghchi, EU’s Borrell hold talks in New York

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York to discuss bilateral ties and latest regional developments.

The meeting provided an opportunity to share the EU’s position on a wide range of issues, according to the statement issued by the External Action Service of the European Union.

On the situation in the West Asia, the High Representative stressed that the risk of full military escalation, with devastating consequences for the entire region, needs to be addressed with urgency.

The European Union will continue to do its utmost to support the voices of peace and reason. The High Representative called on Iran to use its influence to avoid further escalation. A ceasefire and hostage deal should be the real priority to improve the situation for civilians in Gaza and ease the tensions, the statement added. 

Finally, High Representative Borrell underlined the importance of renewed nuclear diplomacy.

In his role as coordinator of the JCPOA, under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the High Representative expressed his continued readiness to facilitate a diplomatic solution that addresses the concerns of different sides. 

MA/PR

News ID 221916
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News