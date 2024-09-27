Araghchi meets with Polish, German counterparts

In separate meetings, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi met and held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Radosław Sikorski and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock to discuss bilateral ties, issues of mutual interests, and also the latest developments in the region.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the United States last Friday to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) opened on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

