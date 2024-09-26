Iran condemns Israeli strike on Gaza school in Jabalia camp

The outcome of the international community's inaction against the criminal Zionist regime and its war crimes in Palestine and Lebanon will be nothing but normalizing the crime and discrediting the United Nations, Nasser Kan’ani said.

In a post on his X account, the Iranian spokesperson wrote, “We condemn in the strongest terms the savagery and brutal attack by the Zionist regime on the school in Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza Strip and also violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and its airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.”

He further pointed out that the result of the international community's inaction against criminal Zionist regime and its war crimes in Palestine and Lebanon is nothing but normalization of crime and discrediting of the United Nations, international law, treaties and conventions, as well as increasing and irreparable threats to the international peace and security.

Earlier in this day, the criminal Zionist regime launched a fresh brutal rocket attack on al-Faluja School, a refugee settlement in the Jabalia camp located in the north of Gaza Strip, and a dozen of Palestinian refugees were martyred and injured in the attack.

