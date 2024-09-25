Middle East burning in fire of crimes committed by Israel

Pezeshkian met and held talks with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vučić on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday local time.

Explaining the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Iranian president reacted to the ongoing Israeli genocide there, saying no international legal framework and rules allow attacks on women, children, hospitals, schools and shelters.

The Zionist regime after nearly a year of crimes and killing defenseless and innocent civilians in Gaza, has now started attacking Lebanon resulting in the martyrdom of innocent people, he added.

Pezeshkian also condemned the Zionist regime’s claim of “legitimate self-defense”, highlighting, “Are the babies who have not yet been discharged from hospital after being born, the same terrorists the Zionist regime claims to kill?”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian President described the cooperation between Iran and Serbia in the bilateral and international arenas as useful and constructive, adding that the two countries have good mutual capacities to expand cooperation and improve the level of relations with each other.

Meanwhile, the Serbian president also expressed deep concern about the attacks of the Zionist regime on Gaza and Lebanon.

Vučić added that Israel's crimes in Gaza and now Lebanon are carried out with the support and green light of the Americans who have a long history of such policies and actions.

He appreciated the constructive stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the territorial integrity of his country, adding that the two countries have many grounds and capacities to improve relations and strengthen cooperation.

