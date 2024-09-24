"We need to prepare for war," Lukashenko says

“There’s an old formula: if you want peace, prepare for war. I want to underline once again – although actually we don’t have to justify ourselves to anyone – that we are not going to fight and we do not want to fight. All this has already been said.

"They are listening to this, but our opponents, our rivals, those who are preparing to fight against us, are still doing their job. Therefore, we need to prepare for war — and God grant that this war does not happen,” he noted.

"At the same time, Aleksandr Lukashenko explained that no matter how acute the situation around Belarus is, there is still no tendency to unleash a war against us. However, having seen the examples of modern armed conflicts, including in Ukraine, we have already modernized our Armed Forces four times and are now carrying out the fifth modernization,", he said, SB News reported.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that in case of war, "our troops will also be attacked by drones, so it is necessary to build effective protection against them by developing electronic warfare systems."

