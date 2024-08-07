Iran army chief,Belarus air force Cmdr. stress boosting coop.

In this meeting, the chief commander of the Iranian Army General Abdolrahim Mousavi stated that the two countries of Iran and Belarus have common threats and interests as a result of cruel sanctions of the US and the West.

While appreciating the independent position of Belarus regarding the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, he stated that Belarus has a special strategic position and a strong barrier against the expansion of NATO.

He added that Iran and the countries of the region are also against the expansion of NATO.

Referring to the unilateral sanctions imposed by global arrogance against Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, he added that Iran tried to make the most of these threats and not be dependent on external powers to defend the country.

The people, the government, and the army of Belarus are also under sanctions but they also have their initiatives and methods to get out of the existing conditions and deal with the influence of NATO and the unilateralism approach of the United States, General Mousavi noted.

The army commander stressed that the will of the political, military, and defense authorities of the two countries is to develop and deepen cooperation, pointing out that the visit of the President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko to Iran and the meeting with Martyr Raeisi was the foundation of relations and joint commissions of the two sides.

Stating that one of the main tasks of the commissions of the two countries is to find a suitable solution to confront the unilateralism of the United States, he said that Iran's armed forces have valuable experiences from the era of Sacred Defense (Iraqi Baath imposed war on Iran), which stood alone against the world powers and the fight against terrorism.

He further noted that the Republic of Belarus also has valuable experiences, especially in the war in Ukraine, stressing that the exchange of experiences will strengthen both sides,

Commander of Air Force and Air Defense of the Republic of Belarus General Andrey Lukyanovich., for his part, stated that his country wants to expand and deepen military relations and exchange and benefit from the valuable experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added that Belarus also opposes the unilateralism of the United States and NATO expansionism.

Referring to the defense capabilities of Iran in defending against the threats from enemies, he invited the chief commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi to visit Belarus and the defences capabilities of his country.

