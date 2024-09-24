‘Fly Dubai’, ‘Qatar Airways’ cancel flights to Beirut

More than 30 flights to and from Beirut on Tuesday have been cancelled, according to the Rafic Hariri International Airport’s website.

The site showed that 15 outgoing flights and 29 incoming flights from a variety of airlines, including Qatar Airways, various airlines from the United Arab Emirates and Turkish Airways were cancelled.

Air Arabia cancelled Sharjah-Beirut and Abu Dhabi-Beirut flights on September 24, the airline said, Al Arabiya reported.

Etihad Airways flights to and from Beirut on September 24 were also cancelled in response to the “ongoing regional developments,” the airline said.



A fly Dubai spokesperson said flights between Dubai and Beirut on September 24 and September 25 were cancelled due to “the ongoing developments.”

The local media in Lebanon announced the new attacks of the Zionist regime's forces on Dahiyeh of Beirut.

The report added that Israeli airstrike targeted al-Ghabiri district in the suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday.

MNA