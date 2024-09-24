  1. World
Sep 24, 2024, 3:46 PM

Zionist regime launches fresh attack on Dahiyeh of Beirut

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – The local media in Lebanon announced the new attacks of the Zionist regime's forces on Dahiyeh of Beirut.

The report added that Israeli airstrike targeted al-Ghabiri district in the suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday.

No more details have so far been released about the attack. Some sources have announced that the goal of the attack was to assassinate a senior Hezbollah official.

In the attack of the Zionist army on the capital of Lebanon on Monday, the "Mazi" neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut was targeted.

The local news sources reported that 6 rockets were fired at Beirut suburbs.

The Zionist media outlet Haaretz claimed that assassinating "Ali Karki", the commander of Hezbollah's southern front was the main aim of the Zionist regime’s attack on Beirut.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

