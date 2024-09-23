  1. Politics
Sep 23, 2024, 1:00 PM

EU reacts to tragic mine explosion in Iran’s Tabas

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – European Union spokesperson Peter Stano has reacted to the tragic mine explosion in Iran’s Tabas which claimed the lives of at least 35 people.

“EU is following the rescue operations after the explosion in a coal mine in Tabas, in which dozens of workers lost their lives or were injured”, Stano wrote on his X account on Monday.

He added, “Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragic incident and their families”.

At least 35 people were killed following a gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province.

The incident occurred at around 21:00 local time on Saturday in one of the mines of Tabas city.

