EU reacts to tragic mine explosion in Iran’s Tabas

“EU is following the rescue operations after the explosion in a coal mine in Tabas, in which dozens of workers lost their lives or were injured”, Stano wrote on his X account on Monday.

He added, “Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragic incident and their families”.

At least 35 people were killed following a gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province.

The incident occurred at around 21:00 local time on Saturday in one of the mines of Tabas city.

