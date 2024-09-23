  1. Politics
Sep 23, 2024, 2:52 PM

Syria sympathizes with Iran over mine explosion in Tabas

Syria sympathizes with Iran over mine explosion in Tabas

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) –The Syrian Arab Republic has expressed its sympathy with Iran over the explosion that occurred in a mine in Tabas city, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of mine workers.

“Syrian leadership and people express their sincere sympathy with the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, following the explosion that occurred in a mine in the city of “Tabas” in the southern Khorasan Province, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of mine workers,” Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement, SANA reported. 

Syria offers condolences to the Iranian people and leadership, particularly, to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to all the injured, Foreign Ministry added.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that Syria is confident that the friendly Iranian people will overcome this ordeal and will continue the path of production, construction, and achievements that they have achieved in all economic and development fields.

Dozens of miners were killed following a gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province.

The incident occurred at around 21:00 local time on Saturday in one of the mines of Tabas city.

MNA

News ID 221756
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News