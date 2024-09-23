Syria sympathizes with Iran over mine explosion in Tabas

“Syrian leadership and people express their sincere sympathy with the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, following the explosion that occurred in a mine in the city of “Tabas” in the southern Khorasan Province, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of mine workers,” Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement, SANA reported.

Syria offers condolences to the Iranian people and leadership, particularly, to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to all the injured, Foreign Ministry added.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that Syria is confident that the friendly Iranian people will overcome this ordeal and will continue the path of production, construction, and achievements that they have achieved in all economic and development fields.

Dozens of miners were killed following a gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province.

The incident occurred at around 21:00 local time on Saturday in one of the mines of Tabas city.

MNA