This is reported by the official website of the Mayor of Moscow.

"On the instructions of Sergey Sobyanin, the city actively supports the capital's export-oriented companies and helps manufacturers to find new partners in foreign markets. For example, in the first six months of 2024, trade turnover between the capital and BRICS countries increased by 14.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2023. Moscow has demonstrated a record result – the all-Russian indicator at the end of the first six months of 2024 increased by 5.7 per cent," said Maksim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport.

As noted, within the framework of international cooperation Moscow offers foreign counterparties mutually beneficial projects in various fields: microelectronics, automotive, railway, agricultural and power engineering, aircraft and machine-tool construction, chemical and pharmaceutical industries, production of construction materials and products of the agro-industrial complex.

Source: TV BRICS