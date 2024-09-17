  1. Economy
Iran transited 773,000 tons of goods in 5-month period

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – According to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, 773,000 tons of goods were transited from the country via rail in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

The transit of goods from the country via the rail sector in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to August 22, 2024) registered a 47 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, the report added. 

According to the ministry’s website, 526,000 tons of goods were transited from the country via rail in the first five months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21 to August 22, 2023).

The report added that more than 1 million tons of goods were transited from the country via rail sector in 2021.

Sarakhs and Astara border crossings accounted for the maximum volume of the transited goods in a way that 536,000 tons and 129,000 tons of goods were transited from Sarakhs and Astara border crossing in this period, respectively.

Also, 12.8 million passengers have transported via the nationwide railway network in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), the report added.

