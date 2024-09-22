Iran’s Gharahgozlou secures gold at 2024 Snooker World Cup

Gharahgozlou beat Cypriot player Michael Georgiou 5-2 in the final match.

Iranian cueist had defeated Pakistan’s Awais Muneer 4-2 and Hong Kong’s Fung Kwok Wai 5-3 in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

The bronze medal went to Hong Kong's Fung Kwok-wai.

The Mongolia Snooker World Cup 2024 is taking place from Sept. 15-22 in Ulaanbaatar. The tournament is part of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation’s schedule which has been held annually in Mongolia’s capital since 2019.

AMK/TT