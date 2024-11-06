Iranian snooker player finishes world vice champion in Qatar

Gharaghozloo lost to his Pakistani opponent Muhammad Asif 5-3 in the final of World Championship Qatar 2024 on Wednesday.
The Qatar hosted world championships was held on October 2-6.
MNA
TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – Ali Gharagouzloo of Iran became the vice champions of World Snooker Championship Qatar 2024.
Gharaghozloo lost to his Pakistani opponent Muhammad Asif 5-3 in the final of World Championship Qatar 2024 on Wednesday.
The Qatar hosted world championships was held on October 2-6.
MNA
Your Comment