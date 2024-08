Vafaei emerged victorious against Dylan Emery 5-3 on Tuesday.

Iranian snooker player will face Scottish rival Graeme Dott in the second step on Wednesday.

The 2024 Xi’an Grand Prix is being held in Xi'an, China from August 9 to 25.

The winner will receive £177,000 from a total prize fund of £850,000.

