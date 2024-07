In the semi-final round of the sporting event, Azadipour lost to his rival from Pakistan, Ahsan Ramzan, with a score of 4-1, securing third place.

Earlier, Azadipour won against an opponent from Hong Kong with a score of 4-3 in the quarterfinal.

Two Pakistani players, Mohammad Hasnain Akhtar and Ahsan Ramzan, have advanced to the final.

The 2024 Asian U21 Snooker Championship is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

AMK/IRIB4273441