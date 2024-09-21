Iran FM writes message to Hezbollah chief

In a message to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Araghchi stated that he considers it his Islamic and humanitarian duty to be the voice of the heroic people of Palestine and Lebanon against the aggressor and criminal Zionist regime.

In his message to Nasrallah, Araghchi condoled the martyrdom of Ibrahim Aqil, a senior Hezbollah commander, along with several other forces of the Resistance group.

"At the same time as I arrive in New York City to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, I consider it my Islamic and human duty to be the voice of the heroic people of Palestine and Lebanon against the aggressor and criminal Zionist regime," Araghchi added.

