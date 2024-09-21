Iran, Cuba foreign ministers hold talks in New York

Iranian Foriegn Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Details of the meeting have not been released so far.

Araghchi arrived in the US on Friday to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) will open on Tuesday, 10 September 2024. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

MP/6231890