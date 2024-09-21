UN warns of escalating Israel-Hezbollah conflict

“We risk seeing a conflagration that could dwarf even the devastation and suffering witnessed so far,” UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the 15-member council on Friday, which met about attacks this week on Hezbollah, Al Jazeera reported.

“It is not too late to avoid such folly. There is still room for diplomacy,” she said. “I also strongly urge member states with influence over the parties to leverage it now.”

As its war in Gaza nears one year old, Israel killed at least 14 people and wounded 66 in an air raid on the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday.

Israel’s air raid followed two days of attacks in which Lebanese people's pagers and walkie-talkies exploded, killing 37 people and wounding thousands.

SD/