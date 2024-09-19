Israeli enemy crossed all red lines: Hezbollah chief

In the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated Muslims on the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Islamic Unity Week.

Sayyed Nasrallah offered highest congratulations and warmest condolences to the families of martyrs who fell in the last two days following the Israeli assassination of a large number of Lebanese citizens by exploding the communications devices (pagers) and wishes speedy recovery for those who were injured in the incident.

Hezbollah chief also thanked the Lebanese government, the Ministry of Health, hospitals, health centers and health care institutions, as well as doctors and nurses who rendered quality medical services to the injured.

Sayyed Nasrallah lauds the National Unity in face of the Israeli aggression. "One of the blessings of this honored blood is the great humanitarian epic we witnessed across Lebanon," he noted.

Nasrallah thanked the countries that provided support, including the Iraqi government, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian government, as well as the countries that contacted the Lebanese government and offered support for the Lebanese government.

The Israeli enemy crossed the red lines on Tuesday as it detonated thousands of pager devices simultaneously, he emphasized.

Nasrallah said that the Zionist enemy used a civilian tool used by large segments of society and did so again on Wednesday by blowing up wireless devices.

Thanks to Allah’s kindness and to the sincere stance of the honorable people, a large part of the enemy’s goals was disrupted, he said.

“We have formed technical and security investigation committees and we are closely following up this issue.”

“There is no doubt that we have been exposed to a major and unprecedented blow on the security and humanitarian levels,” he opined.

This is the case in the war, and “we know that our enemy has superiority on the technological level because it’s backed by the West,” he added.

Tuesday and Wednesday were bloody days, but “we will be able to overcome this ordeal and this blow won’t bring us down.”

“Our front to support Gaza has been effective and put great pressure on the enemy.”

“When the enemy describes the events in the north as the first historical defeat for ‘Israel’, it is another evidence of the effectiveness of our front,” Nasrallah added.

The enemy attempted to separate the Lebanese front from the Gaza front and threatened war in a bid to press the Lebanese state, people, and resistance in Lebanon in order to stop this front.

The massacres on Tuesday and Wednesday came in the context of pressure in a bid to stop this front, Hezbollah chief maintained.

After Tuesday’s massacre, “we received messages via official and unofficial channels saying that our goal from this attack was for you to stop supporting Gaza.”

“Our answer (to Israeli message) is in the name of the martyrs and the wounded, in the name of those who lost their eyes and hands, and in the name of all those who shouldered the responsibility of this religious and moral duty in supporting Gaza, which is facing starvation.”

“We say to Gallant and Netanyahu that Lebanon front will not stop before the aggression on Gaza stops.”

The resistance in Lebanon won’t stop supporting and assisting Gaza, the West Bank, and the oppressed people in those holy lands.

Nasrallah went on to say that the enemy also aimed through the massacres on Tuesday and Wednesday to strike Hezbollah’s command and control system and to spread a state of weakness and confusion among its leadership, and this has never happened for a single moment.







This item is being updated...