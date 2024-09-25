Netanyahu delays UN trip amid rising tension with Hezbollah

Originally scheduled to leave on Monday, Netanyahu’s trip was delayed by a day and has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, according to Zionist official sources.

The Israeli premier is expected to address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

Should the security situation with Lebanon deteriorate further during his stay, Netanyahu will return to occupied Palestine immediately after his speech, instead of Saturday evening as initially planned, the broadcaster, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the event that Netanyahu does not travel, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, or Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon are expected to deliver the speech on his behalf, according to an Israeli newspaper.

The delay follows intensive airstrikes launched by Tel Aviv on Lebanon since early morning, in the heaviest bombardment since Oct. 8, 2023.

SD/