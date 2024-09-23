UNSC urged to take decisions to thwart Israeli plots

In a statement, the representatives of the religious minorities urged the regional and international institutions and also the UN Security Council (UNSC) to make important decisions for thwarting the conspiracies of the Zionist regime.

The Iranian Parliament’s religious minorities issued statements on Monday, condemning the hostile moves of the criminal Zionist regime in the recent Israeli pagers attack in Lebanon.

"The occupying regime of Israel once again showed its evil and vicious face. Exploding the communication systems (pagers) among ordinary people in Beirut, which led to the martyrdom of innocent Lebanese people, including children and women, and especially the injury of Iran's ambassador in Beirut, as well as the injury of innocent children, is solid evidence of the terrorist nature of the criminal Zionist regime,” the statement added.

The silence of the international bodies as advocates of human rights and also the inaction of the Western media in the face of such brutal and anti-human crimes has hurt the hearts of freedom-seeking people all over the world more than ever.

The genocide of the oppressed people in Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine and also the blind terrorist crimes in the region are the brainchild of the illegitimate presence of the evil Zionist regime of Israel in the region, the statement added.

While condemning the savagery act of the Zionist regime of Israel against the innocent Lebanese people, We, the representatives of the religious minorities in the Parliament, in line with the freedom-seeking nations of the world, call on the international and regional institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council to take immediate decisions and measures to neutralize the plots of the Zionist regime hatched against the innocent people, they added.

