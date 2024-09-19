BRICS countries should tackle unilateral sanctions

At the meeting of justice ministers of BRICS member countries in Moscow on Wednesday evening, Rahimi expressed his hope that strengthening cooperation between bloc members will be an effective tool to curb unilateral measures and hegemonic agenda of the United States.

Imposing unilateral economic sanctions against free and independent nations of the world is a clear violation of the principles of international law, including the equality of sovereigns and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, he underlined.

The Iranian justice minister also highlighted the negative consequences of sanctions, saying they incur destructive effects on international relations, prevent countries from accessing their financial resources, and limit their role in processes based on international cooperation, such as climate change and humanitarian aid.

In recent years, international institutions, including the United Nations and the International Court of Justice, have confirmed the illegality of unilateral coercive measures, he said, adding that BRICS can help effectively establish the rule of law while confronting these illegal actions.

The Minister of Justice further reminded the practical guidelines and tools for preventing, removing, reducing and compensating the effects of unilateral coercive actions that were signed last year by Iranian and Russian foreign ministers.

That joint statement can create a basis for further negotiations at the level of the BRICS countries to establish practical guidelines for combating unilateral sanctions and compensating for their adverse effects, the Iranian minister said.

In the opening remarks, the Minister of Justice also hailed the BRICS group as an important step in the path of realizing a multipolar world and getting rid of the system of domination and unilateralism and an effective step to strengthen multilateralism and hear diverse voices in the international arena.

