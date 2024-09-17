Iran pursues path of stepped-up relations with Russia

Pezeshkian was speaking in a meeting with visiting Russia’s top security official Sergei Shoigu in Tehran, where he also stated that deepening and strengthening relations and enhancing cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will reduce the impact of sanctions and unfair measures imposed against the two countries.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian pointed to the constructive relations between the two countries, saying that his administration will pursue improving relations between Iran and Russia seriously.

Deepening and strengthening relations between Iran and Russia will reduce the effectiveness of sanctions and unfair measures imposed against the two countries, he said, adding that the relations between Tehran and Moscow will develop in a permanent, continuous and lasting way.

Referring to the statements of the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council regarding the preparations for meeting between the presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, the Iranian president further expressed hope that the two countries will discuss bilateral, regional and international cooperation between Iran and Russia within the framework of BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Russia’s Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, for his part, emphasized that President of his Putin has asked him to convey a message to the high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran that Russia’s stance on cooperating in regional issues with Iran has not changed.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is looking forward to meeting with his Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of the the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Shoigu added.

