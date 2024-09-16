BRICS FMs to convene in New York in late September : report

"We discussed preparations for the [BRICS] summit in Kazan this October and for the BRICS ministerial meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly," the Russian minister pointed out.

According to Lavrov, Russia and Egypt agree that the country's accession to BRICS in January gave a significant impetus to the partnership between the two nations. "We have a common mindset to continue close coordination in the UN and other multilateral platforms," the minister stressed, TASS reported.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia also joined the group. Russia is chairing the association this year.

MA/PR