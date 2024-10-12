Iran has no role in purchasing pagers for Hezbollah: Expert

In reaction to the baseless claims about Iran's involvement in buying pagers for Hezbollah, Seyed Reza Sadr al-Hosseini stated on Saturday that the pagers in Beirut were neither manufactured in Iran nor purchased by any Iranian company.

He emphasized that Iranian individuals were not involved in the purchase, transportation, and distribution of the pagers.

He further explained that the pagers were bought over two years ago and passed through the X-ray checkpoints of three countries, adding that due to their complexity and the use of highly sophisticated technologies, most countries' laboratories and X-ray machines have been unable to accurately examine these pagers.

He pointed out that some of these pagers were not distributed among Hezbollah's effective forces, adding that many of the people injured in the explosion of these pagers were civilians who had bought them from the market. However, a few Hezbollah forces also suffered injuries.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health issued a statement announcing that at least 12 people were killed and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of explosions caused by the Israeli regime on September 17, 2024.

A day after simultaneous blasts across Lebanon, at least 20 were killed and hundreds were wounded in the new wave of explosions.

Hospital sources have stated that more than 4,000 people have been injured in the explosions, with 400 in critical condition.

Iran, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, and various international figures, institutions, and organizations have condemned the explosions that occurred in Lebanon.

