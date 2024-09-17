  1. Politics
NATO says Iran not a party to Ukraine conflict

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – NATO does not consider Iran a party to the Ukrainian conflict, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

NATO will not become a party to the Ukrainian conflict if its member states authorize Kyiv to strike at Russian territory with Western-made weapons, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with Foreign Policy.

"This is not correct when President Putin says that we will become party to the conflict," Stoltenberg claimed.

He also added that NATO does not consider Iran and North Korea parties to the conflict over the alleged military aid to Moscow.

According to the Secretary-General, NATO closely monitors what Russia is doing in its nuclear posture.

"So far, we haven't seen any changes in their nuclear posture that require any changes from our side," he said, pointing out that there will be no winners in a nuclear war.

