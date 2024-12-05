NATO SG should feel responsible for growing global insecurity

“The new secretary general of #NATO, who claims to have a way with US president-elect, insists weirdly in setting the agenda for the upcoming US administration,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a post on his X account on Thursday, according to Press TV.

He added that the new NATO chief’s prescription is based on only inciting more militancy by framing a “polarized” picture of world politics which is far from benign and responsible.

The Iranian spokesperson emphasized that “egocentric and totalitarianist policies” of certain NATO members have led to the growing insecurity that has plagued the world, including Europe.

The NATO secretary general “should feel accountable to answer” the mounting insecurity across the world, Baghaei said.

Baghaei’s post came after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in an interview with Financial Times warned US President-elect Donald Trump of a "dire threat" from China, Iran and North Korea if Ukraine is pushed to sign a peace agreement on terms favorable to Russia.

Rutte also claimed that Russia is supplying missile technology to North Korea and cash to Iran and cautioned Trump about its risks.

"Iran is getting money from Russia in return for, for example, missiles, but also drone technology. And the money is being used to prop up Hezbollah and Hamas, but also steering conflict beyond the region," he claimed.

