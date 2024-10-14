NATO begins large-scale nuclear exercises in northern Europe

Sputnik reported, citing NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that the exercises will take place mainly in the UK, in the North Sea, as well as in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The drills are planned, they have been prepared for more than a year and no combat weapons will be used in the exercises, NATO said earlier.

The maneuvers will last two weeks. Eight airbases will be involved in them. In particular, various aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons, bombers, escort fighters, and refueling aircraft, as well as reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft will take part in the exercises.

The NATO press service recalled that the alliance was constantly taking steps to ensure the reliability and effectiveness of nuclear deterrence forces. In particular, in 2024, new Dutch fighters F35A were recognized as fit for use in nuclear deterrence missions.

Despite the fact that NATO calls its exercises planned, anti-war organizations criticize their conduct in the context of international tensions.

AMK/PR