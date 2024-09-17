Russia warns to respond to Ukraine with more powerful arms

"Today, the US does not hesitate to discuss the possibility of strikes on the territory of Russia. What do such strikes imply? Satellite clusters belong to the United States and to NATO countries. Targeting and command execution will in this case be performed in conjunction with satellite clusters by NATO personnel. This means that NATO is being completely involved in this conflict," Volodin said before the beginning of the fall session of parliament, according to TASS.

"This discussion can lead to the most terrible consequences. They are discussing strikes on our peaceful cities, and they are discussing this while thinking that it will not affect them. This is not so. We will retaliate. We have the means of retaliation. More powerful weapons are kept ready," he stressed.

According to Volodin, it is crucial for the parliaments of the United States and European countries to "understand and realize what can happen."

"[The incumbent United States President Joe] Biden, who is already gone, having quit the election race, [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz, who has practically lost everywhere and his future as a politician is equal to nothing, and [France’s President Emmanuel] Macron, whose citizens also did not support him, today may provoke a conflict that will entail irreversible consequences. We, for our part, must do everything to prevent this," Volodin said.

He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is doing everything to stop a nuclear catastrophe and stop a war that may escalate into a world war."

"I would like the politicians of European countries to understand where the leaders who do not have the support of their people are steering them," Volodin stated.

MNA