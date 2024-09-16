Russia is “Militarily Invincible”: Tokayev says

During a meeting in Astana with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kazakhstan’s President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev talked about resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to Tokayev, further escalation of the war will only lead to irreparable consequences for all mankind and, above all, for all countries directly involved in the war, The Times of Central Asia reported.

Tokayev said, “The fact is that Russia is militarily invincible. Unfortunately, a good chance to achieve at least a truce was lost with the refusal to conclude the Istanbul Agreement. But the opportunity for peace still exists. We need to carefully consider all peace initiatives put forward by various states, come to a decision to stop hostilities, and then move on to discussing territorial issues. In our opinion, the peace plan of China and Brazil deserves support.”

Tokayev reminded the public that Kazakhstan has the world’s longest delimited land border with Russia.

He further stated that “cooperation between our countries is developing within the framework of strategic partnership and alliance. In Kazakhstan, we have genuine sympathy for the Ukrainian people and their distinctive culture. There have never been any disagreements between our states. The embassy of our country continues to function in Kyiv.”

MA/PR