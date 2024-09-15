"The Russian President has said everything on this topic. The decision [to allow Kiev to strike] is there, all the carte blanche, indulgences have been issued to Kiev’s clients. Therefore, we will respond in a brutal way. There is an element of serious risk here, because the opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Ryabkov said.

As the Deputy Minister told TASS earlier on the sidelines of the BRICS Media Summit, Russia knows that the West has already made decisions on strikes deep into Russian territory and has transmitted the corresponding signals to Kiev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that Ukraine is not capable of striking deep into Russian territory without the help of the West, since it needs intelligence from satellites and flight missions to do so. The Russian leader also noted that NATO countries are not simply discussing Kiev’s possible use of Western long-range weapons, but are essentially deciding whether to directly engage in the Ukrainian conflict. He indicated that Moscow will make decisions based on the threats that will arise for the Russian Federation.

Moscow hosts the BRICS Media Summit on September 13-17. The event brings together the heads of leading media outlets from the group’s member states and the countries that have applied to join BRICS. TASS is the organizer of the summit.

MNA/PR