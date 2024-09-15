Allegations of Iran arms exports to Russia 'empty claim'

Referring to the claim of some western countries on the export of weapons to Russia, the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission emphasized that this claim is false and is to cover up their role in Gaza disasters and escalation of war in Ukraine.

Emphasizing the necessity of promoting peace and friendship throughout the world and expressing regret about the exertion of double standards and selective approaches of some western countries, the National Security and Foreign policy Commission announced that what is done as a human disaster and a clear violation of human rights and war crimes and even killing of some staffers of the international organizations in Gaza by the criminal Zionist regime is the result of unwavering arms, financial, intelligence and media support of the United States and Europe for the Zionist regime.

The commission emphasizes that the principled stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine have not changed as Iran believes that the expansionism of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)’s member countries are the main reason for the outbreak of such crisis.

In a situation where even the European allies have rejected the recent accusations leveled against Iran regarding the export of weapons to Russia, it is regrettable that three European countries including England, France and Germany, have threatened Iran with tougher sanctions based on a false claim.

The Commission believes that these three European countries and other western countries should join the global awakening process against war criminals and avoid disrupting this global movement.

