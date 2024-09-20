  1. World
Sep 20, 2024, 2:30 PM

Russian air defenses down 8 Ukrainian drones over Belgorod

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Russian Defense Ministry announced Friday downing and destruction of eight Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Russian Belgorod region.

“Last night, air defense systems on duty stopped an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with drones on targets inside Russian territory, and 8 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the territory of the border Belgorod region”, RT quoted the ministry as saying.

This confrontation comes within the framework of the almost daily attacks carried out by Ukrainian forces on the Russian border areas, including the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh and Rostov provinces, as well as the Republic of Crimea.

