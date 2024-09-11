Lavrov invites Iran FM Araghchi to visit Russia

Intensive political contacts and verification of approaches on the issues of mutual interest between Iran and Russia continue at different levels, Zakharova added.

The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that path of further development of useful bilateral cooperation in all prioritized areas was confirmed especially in the congratulatory message of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, who was recently appointed as the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

