Sep 14, 2024

Bagheri Kani appointed SCFR secretary

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Ali Bagheri Kani has been appointed as a new member and secretary of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations (SCFR).

Ali Bagheri Kani replaced Abbas Araghchi as Secretary of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations.

The incumbent Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was the previous secretary of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations.

In an introduction ceremony held on Saturday, the former secretary of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Abbas Araghchi was appreciated.

The head of the SCFR Kamal Kharrazi appointed Bagheri Kani to the post.

Ali Bagheri Kani has previously served as Iran's caretaker foreign minister. 

